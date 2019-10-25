TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

131 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...Gale Warning in effect for the Gulf waters....

.Strong offshore winds will develop behind an early morning cold

frontal passage. Winds should frequently gust to gale force over

the upper Texas coast Gulf waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 7 AM CDT this

morning.

* WINDS...North 20 to 35 knots with frequent gusts to gale force.

* WAVES/SEAS...8 to near 11 feet, occasionally up to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots.

* BAY WATERS...Choppy to Rough.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 knots.

* BAY WATERS...Choppy to Rough.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to gale force.

* WAVES/SEAS...8 to near 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

