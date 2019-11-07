TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
348 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY.
The passage of a cold front late this afternoon and on through this
evening will bring Small Craft Advisory conditions to the area.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Friday.
* WINDS...Becoming north and increasing to 15 to 25 knots and
gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters becoming choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...and/or
seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous conditions
for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
