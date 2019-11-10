TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
359 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
...Dangerous Marine Conditions Expected Monday Night and
Tuesday...
.A strong cold front will move across the lower Texas coastal
waters Monday night, bringing very strong northerly winds and high
seas through Tuesday. Frequent gusts of up to 45 knots will be
possible initially behind the front with gradually-improving
conditions Tuesday evening.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 40 to 45
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 7 to 11 feet nearshore and 9 to 12 feet
offshore. Seas will occasionally be higher.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 40 to 45
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 7 to 11 feet nearshore and 9 to 12 feet
offshore. Seas will occasionally be higher.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 40 to 45
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 7 to 11 feet nearshore and 9 to 12 feet
offshore. Seas will occasionally be higher.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 40 to 45
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 7 to 11 feet nearshore and 9 to 12 feet
offshore. Seas will occasionally be higher.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 40 to 45
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 7 to 11 feet nearshore and 9 to 12 feet
offshore. Seas will occasionally be higher.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 40 to 45
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 7 to 11 feet nearshore and 9 to 12 feet
offshore. Seas will occasionally be higher.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 40 to 45
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 7 to 11 feet nearshore and 9 to 12 feet
offshore. Seas will occasionally be higher.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather