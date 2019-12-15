TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
904 PM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one
half mile.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Coastal waters from
Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
