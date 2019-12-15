TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
414 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the
Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM
north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of
Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to
7 PM CST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gradual improvement later this evening is
anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
CST MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the
Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to
6 AM CST Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight improvement very late tonight is
anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
