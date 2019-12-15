TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

414 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds

15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

7 PM CST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening

through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gradual improvement later this evening is

anticipated.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

CST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the

Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

6 AM CST Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening

through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight improvement very late tonight is

anticipated.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

