TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

359 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Offshore coastal waters from High Island to Matagorda

Ship Channel TX from 21 nautical miles out to 60 nautical

miles.

* WHEN...Through noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

