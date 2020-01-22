TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
323 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35
knots and seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to
Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Aransas from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35
knots and seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to
Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Aransas from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35
knots and seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to
Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Aransas from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35
knots and seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to
Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Aransas from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas building to 7 to 10
feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship
Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas building to 7 to 10
feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship
Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds increasing 20 to 30 kt and seas building
to 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60
NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20
NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds increasing 20 to 30 kt and seas building
to 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60
NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20
NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather