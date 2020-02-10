TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
332 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from
20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should exercise caution in the
near shore waters as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
