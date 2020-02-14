TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
211 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
