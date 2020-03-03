TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
115 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Galveston Bay.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to
Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from
High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to
Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from
High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to
Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from
High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather