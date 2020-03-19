TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and choppy waters.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas.

* WHEN...Today from 10 AM until 7 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds with choppy waters will

result in hazardous marine conditions, especially for

inexperienced mariners in smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

