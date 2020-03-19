TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
311 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts
expected.
* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the
Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM
north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of
Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots
and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas.
* WHEN...Today from 10 AM until 7 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds with choppy waters will
result in hazardous marine conditions, especially for
inexperienced mariners in smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather