TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
225 PM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay extending from
20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
