TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kts and seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

