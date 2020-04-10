TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
348 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 feet expected with occasional seas to 8 feet
beyond 20 nm out.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX
out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX
from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather