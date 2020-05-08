TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

341 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts greater than 30 kt

and seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Lower

Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots. Bay and Lake waters rough.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

