TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

501 PM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

Calcasieu Lake...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Sabine Lake...

Vermilion Bay...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

At 501 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts

were located along a line extending from 28 nm north of Port Arthur

to near West Cameron 62 to near East Cameron 81 to Vermilion 38 to 6

nm west of South Marsh Island 249, moving southwest at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 45, West Cameron 48, East Cameron 109, West Cameron 149,

Vermilion 78, West Cameron 198, Vermilion 31, West Cameron 110, West

Cameron 196, Vermilion 131, West Cameron 192, Vermilion 171,

Vermilion 39, Vermilion 38, West Cameron 73, West Cameron 71, The

Mouth Of The Sabine River, Vermilion 200, Vermilion 24 and Vermilion

67.

_____

