TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1105 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 1103 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

developing along the lower Texas coast, generally moving inland.

Outflow boundaries and gusty winds are possible across coastal

waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2690 9739 2724 9736 2723 9715 2596 9681

2597 9715 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718

2611 9730 2641 9738 2640 9740 2641 9740

2637 9745 2675 9747 2685 9758 2684 9756

2725 9742

