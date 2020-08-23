TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1105 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
At 1103 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were
developing along the lower Texas coast, generally moving inland.
Outflow boundaries and gusty winds are possible across coastal
waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
LAT...LON 2690 9739 2724 9736 2723 9715 2596 9681
2597 9715 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718
2611 9730 2641 9738 2640 9740 2641 9740
2637 9745 2675 9747 2685 9758 2684 9756
2725 9742
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather