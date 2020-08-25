TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

HURRICANE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1023 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 6 feet with winds

15 to 20 knots. For the Hurricane Watch, hurricane conditions

are possible in the watch area.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60

NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Tuesday. For

the Hurricane Watch, Marine conditions are expected to

deteriorate through the day on Wednesday, and continue until

slow improvement begins on Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Winds 15 to 20 knots diminishing. Seas 5 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

