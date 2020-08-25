TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
HURRICANE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1023 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 6 feet with winds
15 to 20 knots. For the Hurricane Watch, hurricane conditions
are possible in the watch area.
* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60
NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Tuesday. For
the Hurricane Watch, Marine conditions are expected to
deteriorate through the day on Wednesday, and continue until
slow improvement begins on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas
which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate
further.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds 15 to 20 knots diminishing. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from
20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
