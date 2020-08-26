TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

936 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12, occasionally up to 14 feet nearshore and

10 to 15, occasionally up to 18 feet offshore.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Long period swell can sharpen into large

breaking waves...especially in shoaling areas. Remember...

breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12, occasionally up to 14 feet nearshore and

10 to 15, occasionally up to 18 feet offshore.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Long period swell can sharpen into large

breaking waves...especially in shoaling areas. Remember...

breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12, occasionally up to 14 feet nearshore and

10 to 15, occasionally up to 18 feet offshore.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Long period swell can sharpen into large

breaking waves...especially in shoaling areas. Remember...

breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12, occasionally up to 14 feet nearshore and

10 to 15, occasionally up to 18 feet offshore.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Long period swell can sharpen into large

breaking waves...especially in shoaling areas. Remember...

breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather