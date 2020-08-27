TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
Issued by National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
931 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Through 3 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long period swell can sharpen into large
breaking waves...especially in shoaling areas. Remember...
breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
