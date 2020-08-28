https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/TX-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15522077.php
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
Issued by National Weather Service Brownsville TX
209 PM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM CDT...
The affected areas were...
Sabine Lake...
The thunderstorm has weakened and have moved out of the warned area
and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters.
_____
