TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

Issued by National Weather Service Brownsville TX

209 PM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM CDT...

The affected areas were...

Sabine Lake...

The thunderstorm has weakened and have moved out of the warned area

and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters.

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM CDT...

The affected areas were...

Sabine Lake...

The thunderstorm has weakened and have moved out of the warned area

and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather