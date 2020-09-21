TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

404 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 40 to 50 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather