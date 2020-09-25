TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
152 PM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
...A THUNDERSTORM WITH GUSTY WINDS APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
At 151 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 13
nm south of Port Mansfield, moving north at 15 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2673 9746 2681 9746 2681 9737 2656 9728
2657 9728 2657 9727 2682 9735 2682 9730
2621 9712 2620 9717 2633 9720 2620 9718
2617 9730 2641 9740 2637 9745 2648 9743
2650 9748 2655 9742 2681 9752
...A THUNDERSTORM WITH GUSTY WINDS APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
At 151 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 13
nm south of Port Mansfield, moving north at 15 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2673 9746 2681 9746 2681 9737 2656 9728
2657 9728 2657 9727 2682 9735 2682 9730
2621 9712 2620 9717 2633 9720 2620 9718
2617 9730 2641 9740 2637 9745 2648 9743
2650 9748 2655 9742 2681 9752
...A THUNDERSTORM WITH GUSTY WINDS APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
At 151 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 13
nm south of Port Mansfield, moving north at 15 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2673 9746 2681 9746 2681 9737 2656 9728
2657 9728 2657 9727 2682 9735 2682 9730
2621 9712 2620 9717 2633 9720 2620 9718
2617 9730 2641 9740 2637 9745 2648 9743
2650 9748 2655 9742 2681 9752
...A THUNDERSTORM WITH GUSTY WINDS APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
At 151 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 13
nm south of Port Mansfield, moving north at 15 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2673 9746 2681 9746 2681 9737 2656 9728
2657 9728 2657 9727 2682 9735 2682 9730
2621 9712 2620 9717 2633 9720 2620 9718
2617 9730 2641 9740 2637 9745 2648 9743
2650 9748 2655 9742 2681 9752
...A THUNDERSTORM WITH GUSTY WINDS APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
At 151 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 13
nm south of Port Mansfield, moving north at 15 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2673 9746 2681 9746 2681 9737 2656 9728
2657 9728 2657 9727 2682 9735 2682 9730
2621 9712 2620 9717 2633 9720 2620 9718
2617 9730 2641 9740 2637 9745 2648 9743
2650 9748 2655 9742 2681 9752
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather