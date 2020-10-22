TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1025 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

At 1022 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was

located 16 nm north of Port Mansfield, moving north at 15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2700 9754 2700 9748 2707 9749 2704 9747

2707 9747 2707 9739 2690 9739 2692 9738

2690 9737 2682 9739 2668 9732 2669 9734

2666 9744 2672 9746 2666 9745 2666 9746

2675 9747 2694 9756

