TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

356 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Bay waters

choppy to rough.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 1 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected. Seas building to 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Sunday to 1 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 20 knots with gusts up to

30 knots and seas 4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Sunday to 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

