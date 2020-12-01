TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

345 PM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

