TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020
_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
211 PM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 6 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small Craft should exercise caution in the
Bays tonight as well as winds in the Bays gust up to 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather