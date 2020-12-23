TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

250 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft expected, with occasionally higher seas farther

from shore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather