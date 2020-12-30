TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around 20

knots with gusts up to 30 knots and choppy waters. For the Gale

Watch, west winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

rough waters possible.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through

Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around 20

knots with gusts up to 30 knots and choppy waters. For the Gale

Watch, west winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

rough waters possible.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through

Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around 20

knots with gusts up to 30 knots and choppy waters. For the Gale

Watch, west winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

rough waters possible.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through

Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds around 20

knots with gusts up to 30 knots and choppy waters. For the Gale

Watch, west winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

rough waters possible.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through

Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather