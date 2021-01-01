TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds southeast 15 to 25 knots with gusts to near 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds southeast 15 to 25 knots with gusts to near 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds southeast 15 to 25 knots with gusts to near 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds southeast 15 to 25 knots with gusts to near 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather