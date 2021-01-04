TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

926 PM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather