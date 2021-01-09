TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

335 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous

navigating conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

