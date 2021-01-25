TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

336 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay

to Port Mansfield out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Port

Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre,

Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay

TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

