TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 811 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 mile or less. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather