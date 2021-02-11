TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts in the

afternoon and evening. Seas building to 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20

NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts in the

afternoon and evening. Seas building to 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship

Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

