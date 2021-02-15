TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 354 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas over nearshore waters between 3 and 6 feet. Lake and bay waters very rough. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.