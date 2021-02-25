TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile

and at times down to several hundred feet.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as craft

will suddenly appear out of the dense fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile

and at times down to several hundred feet.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as craft

will suddenly appear out of the dense fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile

and at times down to several hundred feet.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as craft

will suddenly appear out of the dense fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile

and at times down to several hundred feet.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as craft

will suddenly appear out of the dense fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather