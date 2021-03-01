TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

344 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to less than one mile. For the Small Craft Advisory,

northwest to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Choppy to rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft

Advisory, northwest to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas building to 6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

