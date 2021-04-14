TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

