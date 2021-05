TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 1259 AM CDT, very strong winds were noted over Corpus Christi

Bay, nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and suddenly

higher waves. Boats could sustain significant damage or

capsize. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets.

Return to safe harbor if possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Flour Bluff, Portland, Corpus Christi North Beach, Corpus Christi

Naval Air Station, Port Aransas, Ingleside On The Bay and Downtown

Corpus Christi.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

CW

. ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE

LAGUNA MADRE FROM THE PORT OF BROWNSVILLE TO THE ARROYO COLORADO

LAGUNA MADRE FROM THE ARROYO COLORADO TO 5 NM NORTH OF PORT

MANSFIELD TX

LAGUNA MADRE FROM 5 NM NORTH OF PORT MANSFIELD TO BAFFIN BAY TX

COASTAL WATERS FROM PORT MANSFIELD TX TO THE RIO GRANDE RIVER OUT

20 NM

COASTAL WATERS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT MANSFIELD TX OUT 20 NM

BAYS AND WATERWAYS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT ARANSAS

COASTAL WATERS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT ARANSAS OUT 20 NM

CW

