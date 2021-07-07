TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

215 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

At 215 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

7 nm northeast of Laguna Madre, moving north at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

forecast office.

LAT...LON 2716 9698 2699 9699 2686 9697 2638 9705

2641 9722 2644 9723 2642 9724 2644 9737

2659 9734 2659 9732 2658 9731 2659 9730

2658 9730 2657 9731 2657 9728 2658 9729

2671 9732 2720 9724

