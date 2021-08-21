TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fully developed seas are expected to continue into this afternoon. Occasional seas up to 12 feet are possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fully developed seas are expected to continue into this afternoon. Occasional seas up to 12 feet are possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fully developed seas are expected to continue into this afternoon. Occasional seas up to 12 feet are possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fully developed seas are expected to continue into this afternoon. Occasional seas up to 12 feet are possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather