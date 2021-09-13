TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021 _____ TROPICAL STORM WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 403 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Hurricane force winds possible depending on development of system. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Hurricane force winds possible depending on development of system. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Hurricane force winds possible depending on development of system. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Hurricane force winds possible depending on development of system. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Hurricane force winds possible depending on development of system. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Hurricane force winds possible depending on development of system. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather