TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1103 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Galveston Bay... At 1102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located over northwestern Galveston Bay, moving north at 25 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2976 9504 2975 9497 2968 9492 2972 9487 2959 9487 2957 9502 2962 9501 2964 9502 2967 9500 2970 9507 2976 9509 2977 9510 2980 9510 2981 9509 2981 9505 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather