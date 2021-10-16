TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 344 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts above gale force. Bay waters rough. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels.