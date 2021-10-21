TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1145 PM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 ...Fog developing across portions of Galveston Bay and Trinity Bay... Areas of fog have begun to develop across portions of Galveston and Trinity Bay. Visibilities at some locations in and around the Morgans Point area are around 1 to 2 miles with some isolated spots under a mile. If visibilities continue to fall, Marine Dense Fog Advisory will be needed. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather