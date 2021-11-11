TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Galveston Bay... * Until 830 AM CST. * At 755 AM CST, a line of strong thunderstorm was located over Tabbs Bay, or 9 nm west of Trinity Bay, moving southeast at 45 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Smith Point, East Galveston Bay, Upper San Jacinto Bay, Mitchell Bay, Black Duck Bay, Scott Bay, Galveston Bay, Tabbs Bay, Crystal Bay, The Texas City Dike, Eagle Point and Trinity Bay. This warning also includes the following channel lights... Houston Ship Channel Light 45... Baytown Marina Channel Light 17... Houston Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 112... Houston Ship Channel Light 55... Bayport Ship Channel Light 5... Anahuac Channel Light 1... Houston Ship Channel Light 37... Dickinson Bayou Channel Buoy 17... Houston Ship Channel Light 88 and Texas City Channel Light 11. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather