TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

302 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY EARLY THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5

TO 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

Lake and bay waters very rough.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather