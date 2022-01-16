TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 408 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the Low Water Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. 