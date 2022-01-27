TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

216 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and

seas 6 to 9 feet possible. Bays rough.

* WHERE...Bays and coastal waters of the Middle Texas Coast.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

